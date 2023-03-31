Latest
Joshua Reynolds’s 'Portrait of Mai'—previously known as Omai—to be jointly acquired by the National Portrait Gallery and Getty Museum
The "icon of British portraiture" will be shown alternately between London and Los Angeles
The Photography Show fair returns to New York with images of ominous sculptures, elegant figures and the void
Highlights from the 42nd edition of the longest-running photography fair
New York governor proposes 56% cut to state arts funding
Should Kathy Hochul’s state budget for financial year 2024 come to pass, funds for the New York Council for the Arts will be slashed by $61.7m
Art collector Myriam Ullens killed outside her home in Belgium, allegedly by her stepson
Ullens was an important collector of contemporary art and, with her husband Guy, opened the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing
Vatican tapestry of Leonardo's Last Supper gets extremely rare outing
How the Pope washed the feet of 13 priests during Holy Week is at the heart of a new exhibition outside Turin
Visitor Figures
The Art Newspaper’s Visitor Figures survey is conducted annually, and is the foremost authority on the attendance of art museums worldwide. Read the full 2022 report here
Revealed: the top 20 most popular art museums on social media in 2023
We look at how the 100 most-visited museums in our Visitor Figures survey performed online
National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC is the most popular US art museum for first time since 2008
The museum narrowly beat the Met Fifth Avenue in New York into second place in 2022
Covid-era booking systems may be putting off visitors to UK museums
Mixed messages and time slotted tickets could be deterring some people
The 100 most popular art museums in the world—who has recovered and who is still struggling?
Our exclusive Visitor Figures 2022 survey shows that numbers in Paris and Seoul were almost back to normal last year, while other major centres such as London struggled to hit pre-pandemic levels
Exhibitions
Simone Leigh reprises Venice Biennale success for US touring show
The homecoming tour for the artist’s presentation in Venice last year begins at the ICA Boston
The story of Juan de Pareja: from Diego Velázquez’s slave to distinguished artist
Although the artist is best known as the subject of a portrait by his master, a new show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York will shine a light on his life and career
Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat's collaboration examined in Fondation Louis Vuitton show
Paris exhibition explores the fusion of two giants of American art in the mid-1980s
Impasto masters Chaïm Soutine and Leon Kossoff go head-to-head
Exhibition at Hastings Contemporary looks at the influence of the School of Paris painter on his School of London counterpart
Art market
Brazil’s rising art-world profile brings renewed international attention to SP-Arte, the country’s biggest fair
The 19th edition of SP-Arte features a small but optimistic set of international dealers who say navigating the country’s complicated and expensive customs rules is worth the trouble
From the ashes of Masterpiece London comes Treasure House Fair—who's taking part?
More than 40 galleries have thrown their weight behind the new venture, but only a handful of overseas dealers will participate
Asia Week New York bounces back from Covid-19 restrictions with $131m in sales
A print of the "Great Wave" by Hokusai sold for a record-breaking $2.8m at Christie’s during the series of exhibitions and auctions
Nan Goldin joins Gagosian, leaving Marian Goodman gallery after five years
With newfound backing from the world's biggest gallery, is the activist-photographer's art market poised for take off?
Museums & Heritage
The Metropolitan Museum will return 15 sculptures sold by trafficker Subhash Kapoor to India
The repatriation comes after a report found more than 1,000 works linked to suspected or convicted traffickers in the museum’s collection
Questions remain about the fate of Wounded Knee Massacre objects repatriated to Lakota and Sioux nations
After a repatriation ceremony last November, members of Indigenous communities debate what to do with objects long held at the Founders Museum
New York’s Guggenheim Museum hires curator of art and technology
Noam Segal is the institution's first LG Electronics Associate Curator, a new position in partnership with the Korean electronics giant
'A place for us to show our living journey as artists': Gilbert & George opening London art centre
The artists reveal they will soon have a retrospective at the Hayward Gallery in London at the opening of their permanent exhibition space
Art & Technology
News, background and analysis on the latest tech developments—artificial intelligence tools; Web3, the blockchain, NFTs; virtual and augmented reality; social media platforms—and how they affect the art market, museums, artists and curators.
AI and art: how recent court cases are stretching copyright principles
Two specialists from a leading London law firm analyse the issues raised in recent lawsuits relating to the use of artwork images by tech companies in order to “train” their artificial intelligence tools
'AI will become the new normal’: how the art world's technological boom is changing the industry
Artificial intelligence art projects are popping up everywhere, forcing difficult questions around artist agency, copyright and market value
What are DAOs? How blockchain-governed collectives might revolutionise the art world
Egalitarian and democratic, Decentralised Autonomous Organisations are powerful collecting forces with the potential to reshape the industry
Five ways ChatGPT could help the culture sector create social media content
AI chatbot software has made waves by creating convincingly human speech and text—could it transform communications in the arts?
The Week in Art
A podcast bringing you the latest news from the art world, every week
Hong Kong is back with bang: Art Basel returns and M+ museum makes waves
Plus, art censorship online and Brenda L. Croft's photos of fellow First Nations Australian women
A brush with... podcast
A podcast that asks artists the questions you've always wanted to
A brush with... Matthew Krishanu
An in-depth interview with the artist on his cultural experiences and greatest influences, from Jean-Michel Basquiat to Gwen John
Diary
Mural of great women at London's National Portrait Gallery gives Maggie Thatcher a miss
Linton Kwesi Johnson—voice of Britain’s post-Windrush Generation—opens London solo show with poetry performance
Exhibition at Paul Stolper gallery was attended by the artist's long-time fans and collaborators, including the painter Peter Doig
Art Basel Hong Kong diary—Beeple gets in a spin while a bunny bench brings happiness
'Pretty little thing ain’tcha?' Art critic John Berger played Cockney gangster in a Grand Theft Auto game
Author of Ways of Seeing did some impromptu voice acting for the violent video game after recording in the same studio
Obituaries
India’s ‘first installation artist’ Vivan Sundaram has died, aged 79
Multi-disciplinary practitioner was inspired by the 1968 Paris demonstrations to organise artist and student group protests during Indira Gandhi's Emergency rule of 1975-77
Remembering Phyllida Barlow, one of the most significant, and original, British artists of recent years
The sculptor, erudite and irreverent, was known for the power and scale of her site-specific installations
Remembering Balkrishna Doshi, artist, teacher and father of modernist Indian architecture, who has died, aged 95
Innovative architect was at heart of rebuilding independent India, a protégé of Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn, and winner of the Pritzker Prize and the RIBA Royal Gold Medal
Remembering Richard Verdi, art historian and long-time director of the Barber Institute, who has died, aged 81
An inspirational teacher, charismatic museum director, Poussin scholar and curator, he was working to the end
Rafael Viñoly—museum 'starchitect' who believed in experience over aesthetics—has died, aged 78
Uruguayan-born architect had an acute understanding of the visual arts and produced prize-winning buildings
Books
Book review | The tale of a magnificent boat with a violent colonial history
This account of the theft of a South Seas cultural treasure by German colonists in the late 1800s reveals a series of atrocities
Adventures with Van Gogh
Adventures with Van Gogh is a weekly blog by Martin Bailey, our long-standing correspondent and expert on the artist. Published every Friday, his stories range from newsy items about this most intriguing artist to scholarly pieces based on his own meticulous investigations and discoveries.
How Van Gogh’s 'Terrace of a Café at Night'—with its starry sky—was inspired by a friend’s painting
The work’s dramatic colour contrast echoes a Parisian street scene by Louis Anquetin, now on show at London’s National Gallery
Book Club
From Hogarth to Hockney, artists struck by puppy love are celebrated in four recent canine-themed books
Ahead of a new show of dog portraits at London's Wallace Collection, we round-up some publishing treats for you to paw over
An expert’s guide to Hokusai: four must-read books on the Japanese artist
All you ever wanted to know about Hokusai, from a history of The Great Wave to a novel about the artist's daughter—selected by the curator Sarah E. Thompson
Extract | When the Picasso was almost knocked off the wall during a blockbuster show
A new memoir by Patrick Bringley details what it was like to work as a guard at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art
March book bag: from portraits of King Charles III to Marinella Senatore’s light installations
Our roundup of the latest art publications
Media
Don’t delete art! Project documenting censorship on social media launches manifesto
New campaign hopes to convince companies like Facebook and Instagram to bring artists into the content moderation process
