Joshua Reynolds’s 'Portrait of Mai'—previously known as Omai—to be jointly acquired by the National Portrait Gallery and Getty Museum

The "icon of British portraiture" will be shown alternately between London and Los Angeles

Martin Baileyabout 2 hours ago
The Photography Show fair returns to New York with images of ominous sculptures, elegant figures and the void

Highlights from the 42nd edition of the longest-running photography fair

Carlie Porterfieldabout 14 hours ago
New York governor proposes 56% cut to state arts funding

Should Kathy Hochul’s state budget for financial year 2024 come to pass, funds for the New York Council for the Arts will be slashed by $61.7m

Benjamin Suttonabout 16 hours ago
Art collector Myriam Ullens killed outside her home in Belgium, allegedly by her stepson

Ullens was an important collector of contemporary art and, with her husband Guy, opened the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing

Benjamin Sutton1 day ago
Vatican tapestry of Leonardo's Last Supper gets extremely rare outing

How the Pope washed the feet of 13 priests during Holy Week is at the heart of a new exhibition outside Turin

Alessandra Rodolfoabout 22 hours ago

The Art Newspaper’s Visitor Figures survey is conducted annually, and is the foremost authority on the attendance of art museums worldwide. Read the full 2022 report here

Visitor Figures 2022

Revealed: the top 20 most popular art museums on social media in 2023

We look at how the 100 most-visited museums in our Visitor Figures survey performed online

Aimee Dawson. Research conducted by Chinma Johnson-Nwosu
Visitor Figures 2022

National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC is the most popular US art museum for first time since 2008

The museum narrowly beat the Met Fifth Avenue in New York into second place in 2022

José da Silva1 day ago
Visitor Figures 2022

Covid-era booking systems may be putting off visitors to UK museums

Mixed messages and time slotted tickets could be deterring some people

Martin Bailey
Visitor Figures 2022

The 100 most popular art museums in the world—who has recovered and who is still struggling?

Our exclusive Visitor Figures 2022 survey shows that numbers in Paris and Seoul were almost back to normal last year, while other major centres such as London struggled to hit pre-pandemic levels

Lee Cheshire and José da Silva. Research conducted by Alex Colville and Justin Kamp
Simone Leigh reprises Venice Biennale success for US touring show

The homecoming tour for the artist’s presentation in Venice last year begins at the ICA Boston

Ben Lukeabout 3 hours ago

The story of Juan de Pareja: from Diego Velázquez’s slave to distinguished artist

Although the artist is best known as the subject of a portrait by his master, a new show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York will shine a light on his life and career

Karen Chernick2 days ago

Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat's collaboration examined in Fondation Louis Vuitton show

Paris exhibition explores the fusion of two giants of American art in the mid-1980s

Gareth Harrisabout 23 hours ago

Impasto masters Chaïm Soutine and Leon Kossoff go head-to-head

Exhibition at Hastings Contemporary looks at the influence of the School of Paris painter on his School of London counterpart

J.S. Marcus

Brazil’s rising art-world profile brings renewed international attention to SP-Arte, the country’s biggest fair

The 19th edition of SP-Arte features a small but optimistic set of international dealers who say navigating the country’s complicated and expensive customs rules is worth the trouble

Lise Alvesabout 17 hours ago

From the ashes of Masterpiece London comes Treasure House Fair—who's taking part?

More than 40 galleries have thrown their weight behind the new venture, but only a handful of overseas dealers will participate

Anny Shaw1 day ago

Asia Week New York bounces back from Covid-19 restrictions with $131m in sales

A print of the "Great Wave" by Hokusai sold for a record-breaking $2.8m at Christie’s during the series of exhibitions and auctions

Carlie Porterfield1 day ago

Nan Goldin joins Gagosian, leaving Marian Goodman gallery after five years

With newfound backing from the world's biggest gallery, is the activist-photographer's art market poised for take off?

Kabir Jhala2 days ago
The Metropolitan Museum will return 15 sculptures sold by trafficker Subhash Kapoor to India

The repatriation comes after a report found more than 1,000 works linked to suspected or convicted traffickers in the museum’s collection

Benjamin Suttonabout 14 hours ago

Questions remain about the fate of Wounded Knee Massacre objects repatriated to Lakota and Sioux nations

After a repatriation ceremony last November, members of Indigenous communities debate what to do with objects long held at the Founders Museum

Torey Akers1 day ago

New York’s Guggenheim Museum hires curator of art and technology

Noam Segal is the institution's first LG Electronics Associate Curator, a new position in partnership with the Korean electronics giant

Benjamin Sutton

'A place for us to show our living journey as artists': Gilbert & George opening London art centre

The artists reveal they will soon have a retrospective at the Hayward Gallery in London at the opening of their permanent exhibition space

Tom Seymour

Art & Technology

News, background and analysis on the latest tech developments—artificial intelligence tools; Web3, the blockchain, NFTs; virtual and augmented reality; social media platforms—and how they affect the art market, museums, artists and curators.

Artificial intelligenceanalysis

AI and art: how recent court cases are stretching copyright principles

Two specialists from a leading London law firm analyse the issues raised in recent lawsuits relating to the use of artwork images by tech companies in order to “train” their artificial intelligence tools

Hetty Gleave and Eddie Powell
Art & Technologyanalysis

'AI will become the new normal’: how the art world's technological boom is changing the industry

Artificial intelligence art projects are popping up everywhere, forcing difficult questions around artist agency, copyright and market value

Gareth Harris
Art Decodedblog

What are DAOs? How blockchain-governed collectives might revolutionise the art world

Egalitarian and democratic, Decentralised Autonomous Organisations are powerful collecting forces with the potential to reshape the industry

Gretchen Andrew
Insta’ gratificationblog

Five ways ChatGPT could help the culture sector create social media content

AI chatbot software has made waves by creating convincingly human speech and text—could it transform communications in the arts?

Steven Franklin
The Week in Art

A podcast bringing you the latest news from the art world, every week

The Week in Art

Hong Kong is back with bang: Art Basel returns and M+ museum makes waves

Plus, art censorship online and Brenda L. Croft's photos of fellow First Nations Australian women

Hosted by Ben Luke and Aimee Dawson. With guest speaker Gareth Harris. Produced by David Clack and Julia Michalska
A brush with... podcast

A podcast that asks artists the questions you've always wanted to

A brush with... Matthew Krishanu

An in-depth interview with the artist on his cultural experiences and greatest influences, from Jean-Michel Basquiat to Gwen John

Hosted by Ben Luke. Produced by David Clack and Aimee Dawson
Succession villain Logan Roy picks out his favourite (child-eating) picture at the Prado

The Art Newspaper2 days ago
Diary

Mural of great women at London's National Portrait Gallery gives Maggie Thatcher a miss

The Art Newspaper
The Insiders

Linton Kwesi Johnson—voice of Britain’s post-Windrush Generation—opens London solo show with poetry performance

Exhibition at Paul Stolper gallery was attended by the artist's long-time fans and collaborators, including the painter Peter Doig

Louisa Buck
Diary

Art Basel Hong Kong diary—Beeple gets in a spin while a bunny bench brings happiness

The Art Newspaper
Diary

'Pretty little thing ain’tcha?' Art critic John Berger played Cockney gangster in a Grand Theft Auto game

Author of Ways of Seeing did some impromptu voice acting for the violent video game after recording in the same studio

The Art Newspaper

Obituaries

India’s ‘first installation artist’ Vivan Sundaram has died, aged 79

Multi-disciplinary practitioner was inspired by the 1968 Paris demonstrations to organise artist and student group protests during Indira Gandhi's Emergency rule of 1975-77

Kabir Jhala
Obituaries

Remembering Phyllida Barlow, one of the most significant, and original, British artists of recent years

The sculptor, erudite and irreverent, was known for the power and scale of her site-specific installations

Ben Luke
Obituaries

Remembering Balkrishna Doshi, artist, teacher and father of modernist Indian architecture, who has died, aged 95

Innovative architect was at heart of rebuilding independent India, a protégé of Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn, and winner of the Pritzker Prize and the RIBA Royal Gold Medal

Louis Jebb
Obituaries

Remembering Richard Verdi, art historian and long-time director of the Barber Institute, who has died, aged 81

An inspirational teacher, charismatic museum director, Poussin scholar and curator, he was working to the end

Hannah Higham
Obituaries

Rafael Viñoly—museum 'starchitect' who believed in experience over aesthetics—has died, aged 78

Uruguayan-born architect had an acute understanding of the visual arts and produced prize-winning buildings

Louis Jebb

Book review | The tale of a magnificent boat with a violent colonial history

This account of the theft of a South Seas cultural treasure by German colonists in the late 1800s reveals a series of atrocities

David D'Arcy

Adventures with Van Gogh

Adventures with Van Gogh is a weekly blog by Martin Bailey, our long-standing correspondent and expert on the artist. Published every Friday, his stories range from newsy items about this most intriguing artist to scholarly pieces based on his own meticulous investigations and discoveries.

Adventures with Van Gogh

How Van Gogh’s 'Terrace of a Café at Night'—with its starry sky—was inspired by a friend’s painting

The work’s dramatic colour contrast echoes a Parisian street scene by Louis Anquetin, now on show at London’s National Gallery

Martin Bailey
Book Club

Book Club

From Hogarth to Hockney, artists struck by puppy love are celebrated in four recent canine-themed books

Ahead of a new show of dog portraits at London's Wallace Collection, we round-up some publishing treats for you to paw over

Gareth Harris and José da Silva
Book Club

An expert’s guide to Hokusai: four must-read books on the Japanese artist

All you ever wanted to know about Hokusai, from a history of The Great Wave to a novel about the artist's daughter—selected by the curator Sarah E. Thompson

José da Silva
Book Club

Extract | When the Picasso was almost knocked off the wall during a blockbuster show

A new memoir by Patrick Bringley details what it was like to work as a guard at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art

Gareth Harris
Book Club

March book bag: from portraits of King Charles III to Marinella Senatore’s light installations

Our roundup of the latest art publications

Gareth Harris

Insta’ gratification

Don’t delete art! Project documenting censorship on social media launches manifesto

New campaign hopes to convince companies like Facebook and Instagram to bring artists into the content moderation process

Aimee Dawson
Art Decoded

Insta’ gratification

